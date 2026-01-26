Panaji, Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Monday said that the state has emerged as a national leader in service delivery reforms and innovations, and its economy continues to demonstrate resilient and positive growth. Goa leading in service delivery reforms, innovation: Governor Raju on R-Day

The governor inspected the parade and unfurled the tricolour to mark the Republic Day in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Raju said major investments had been mobilised in the coastal state, due to which employment opportunities are expanding.

"Substantial progress has been achieved in the ease of doing business. The MSME expansion, industry facilitation and regulatory reforms are in place," he said.

Goa has emerged as a national leader in service delivery reforms and innovation, Raju said.

"Unprecedented investments have been made in infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water supply, sewerage systems, power networks, renewable energy, urban regeneration services and public institutions," the governor said.

He said these projects are enhancing the quality of life, strengthening economic competitiveness and preparing Goa for the needs of future generations.

The governor also lauded the historic Mhaje Ghar scheme, launched in August last year, saying that the initiative aims to resolve issues related to houses built in the state before 1972 and other long-standing dwellings on various categories of land.

The regularisation measures have provided legal certainty and emotional relief to thousands of families in the state, he said.

Raju said that the state government's initiatives present a compassionate and pragmatic approach to governance rooted in social justice and empowerment of rural communities.

At the heart of progress lives inclusive development through self-help groups, rural livelihood missions, entrepreneurship initiatives, skill development programmes and targeted financial inclusion measures, he said.

The governor further pointed out that women are increasingly emerging as "economic contributors" in the state.

He said that entrepreneurship and community leadership were being acquired with contemporary skills through modernised industrial training institutes-industry collaboration, artificial intelligence training and vocational pathways.

"These efforts are laying the foundation for a resilient, skilled future," he commented.

