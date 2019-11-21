e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Goa man batters 80-year-old mother to death, arrested

Police arrested Sandeep Verlekar after doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital informed the police that his mother Laxmi Verlekar had succumbed to her injuries.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:25 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Officials said the 45-year-old used to harass his ageing mother and wanted to evict her from the house. Image used for representational purpose only.
Officials said the 45-year-old used to harass his ageing mother and wanted to evict her from the house. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Shutterstock/ Getty images)
         

A man battered his 80-year-old bedridden mother to death in a fit of alcohol-fuelled rage on Wednesday night in a village on the outskirts of Goa’s capital Panaji, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested Sandeep Verlekar after doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital informed the police that Laxmi Verlekar had succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said the 45-year-old used to harass his ageing mother and wanted to evict her from the house.

“He used to drink and used to constantly harass and her. He wanted her out of the house. On Wednesday, he was especially violent and battered her with punches and blows,” police Inspector Krishna Sinari said.

Laxmi was rushed to the hospital by neighbours in Merces after he was beaten up by her son.

Police have booked Sandeep for murder and he has been remanded to seven days police custody after being produced before a magistrate.

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News