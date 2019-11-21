Goa man batters 80-year-old mother to death, arrested

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:25 IST

A man battered his 80-year-old bedridden mother to death in a fit of alcohol-fuelled rage on Wednesday night in a village on the outskirts of Goa’s capital Panaji, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested Sandeep Verlekar after doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital informed the police that Laxmi Verlekar had succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said the 45-year-old used to harass his ageing mother and wanted to evict her from the house.

“He used to drink and used to constantly harass and her. He wanted her out of the house. On Wednesday, he was especially violent and battered her with punches and blows,” police Inspector Krishna Sinari said.

Laxmi was rushed to the hospital by neighbours in Merces after he was beaten up by her son.

Police have booked Sandeep for murder and he has been remanded to seven days police custody after being produced before a magistrate.