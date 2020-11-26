e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa minister says he will install Maradona’s statue to inspire youth

Goa minister says he will install Maradona’s statue to inspire youth

Science and Technology minister Michael Lobo said that he will install a life-size statue of 60-year-old World Cup-winning footballer Diego Maradona in his personal capacity.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Panaji
A rose is placed next to a banner of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona.
A rose is placed next to a banner of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona.(Reuters )
         

Aiming at inspiring the Goan youth who love football, Science and Technology minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that he will install a life-size statue of football legend Diego Maradona in his personal capacity in the coastal belt of North district. The 60-year-old World Cup-winning footballer died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

“I, not the Goa government, will install the statue of Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district to inspire Goan youth,” Lobo, who represents Calangute constituency, told ANI over the phone.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed condolence over the demise of football legend Maradona.

“With a heavy heart, I sympathize with the football community. Diego Maradona, the football icon will be remembered forever. #Maradona has inspired many football lovers of Goa and has encouraged football culture in the state,” Sawant tweeted on Wednesday.

Maradona was hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his 60th birthday, Goal.com reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of being fatigued regularly. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In