Goa nightclub fire: No immediate relief from court to Birch owners Luthra brothers, they cry 'witch-hunt'

A Delhi’s court on Wednesday refused immediate interim relief to Luthra brothers - Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra - owners of Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa which caught fire and killed at least 25 people on weekend. Saurabh Luthra (R) and Gaurav Luthra have been identified as the persons who run the nightclub in Goa where the deadly midnight fire broke out last weekend.(AP and LinkedIn/saurabh-luthra)

The Rohini Court of Delhi sought a response from the Goa government on the transit anticipatory bail filed by the Luthra brothers accused in the nightclub fire.

The matter was listed for Thursday, December 11.

Represented by senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and Tanvir Ahmed Mir, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra said that they seek protection to come back to India and approach the courts in Goa for further relief as they apprehend arrest after landing in Delhi, HT leant.

They argued that culpability of the incident cannot be attributed to them as local managers of the club have already been arrested and the state is indulging in a ‘witch-hunt’ as they are not owners of the club in question and only licensees.

Luthra brothers in Thailand

Indian agencies are in touch with the Thai authorities to geo-locate Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in Thailand's Phuket and get them deported based on an arrest warrant as soon as possible instead of going through the cumbersome extradition process, HT earlier reported, citing people familiar with the development.

Officials are positive on tracing Luthras, given the friendly relations between Indian and Thai agencies in criminal matters. Officials feel the Luthra brothers will be brought back soon, considering several fugitives have been brought from Bangkok in the past decade.