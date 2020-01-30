Goa organisers booked for presence of children in anti-CAA rally

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:56 IST

The organisers of an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Goa have been booked for allowing children at the rally held late last week in the state.

According to the police complaint filed by a child rights NGO, Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN), the organisers of the event had violated child rights by exposing the minors to political ideology and aggressive derogatory language.

The FIR lodged at Goa Women’s Police station says the atmosphere and the proceedings at the rally subjected the children to psychological abuse and did not provide then a safe environment.

The rally was mobilised by civil society groups including the Council for Social Justice and Peace, the social action arm of the Catholic Church in Goa. The organisers have been booked under sections of the Goa Children’s Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

On January 24, thousands of people including some children attended a rally in South Goa to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in South Goa’s Lohia maidan.