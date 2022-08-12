Goa panchayat polls result highlights: Senior most candidate in election wins

The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 started on Friday at 8am. The results have started coming, according to local media.

The elections to 186 panchayat bodies in the state were conducted on August 10 from 8am till 5pm amid tight security. A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across Goa. There are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa and 4,11,153 in South Goa, news agency PTI reported citing official data.

North Goa district has 97 panchayats with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 are contesting polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa, an official told PTI on August 10. Sixty-four candidates were already elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa, the official added.

