Goa panchayat polls result highlights: Senior most candidate in election wins
The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 started on Friday at 8am. The results have started coming, according to local media.
The elections to 186 panchayat bodies in the state were conducted on August 10 from 8am till 5pm amid tight security. A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across Goa. There are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa and 4,11,153 in South Goa, news agency PTI reported citing official data.
North Goa district has 97 panchayats with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 are contesting polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa, an official told PTI on August 10. Sixty-four candidates were already elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa, the official added.
-
Aug 12, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Sunita Bugde wins Parcem from Ward -2
Sunita Bugde wins panchayat elections in Ward- 2 Vaidongar Parcem. 274 votes out of 493 margins of 127 votes, Prime TV Goa reported.
-
Aug 12, 2022 05:47 PM IST
St Cruz Panchayat Election winners declared: Report
1 Elson Braganca
2 Lafira Fernandes
3 Inacio Pereira
4 Luisa Fernandes
5 Sandeep Sawant
6 Manguesh Gaunco
7 Jennifer Oliveira
8 Peter Araujo
9 Perpetua Dsouza
10 Rosy Fernandes
11 Amabelle Gomes
-
Aug 12, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Result of Village Panchayat of Varkhand - Nagzar declared: Report
1. Rupesh Mavalankar
2. Gauri Josalkar
3. Sabaji Parab
4. Vasant Naik
5. Devidas Chari
6. Mayuri Tulaskar
7. Kavita Kambali
-
Aug 12, 2022 03:38 PM IST
Soccoro Panchayat results decalred: Winners list here
The result of the Soccoro panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported.
1 Ashley Lobo
2 Sonia Pednekar
3 Rajaram S Shetgaonkar
4 Deepak Satardekar
5 Gauri Volvoikar
6 Deepika Uday Pednekar
7 Maya Keni
8 Shital Arolkar
9 Sachi Manjrekar
10 Sarvesh Halarnkar
11 Rovlu Parsekar
-
Aug 12, 2022 03:18 PM IST
Siridao - Palem panchayat result out: Check list of winners
The result of the Siridao - Palem panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported.
Nutan Shirodkar -Ward No 1
Joylon Afonso - Ward No 2
Bharat Shirodkar - Ward No 3
Jeetendra Mangeshkar -Ward No 4
Teja Kunkolikar - Ward No 5
Suwarna Cuncalienkar - Ward No 6
Kush Palkar - Ward No 7
-
Aug 12, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Neura Panchayat results out: Report
The result of the Neura panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported.
Here is the list of winners:
Aditya Sawant - Ward No 1
Honorina Araujo - Ward No 2
Dinesh Naik - Ward No 3
Joel Gonsalves - Ward No 4
Pratap Naik - Ward No 5
Sunita Naik - Ward No 6
Manisha Naik - Ward No 7
-
Aug 12, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Calangute panchayat result out: Check list of winners
-
Aug 12, 2022 02:54 PM IST
Guleli panchayat result out: Check list of winners
The result of the Guleli panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported.
Here is the list of winners:
1 Akshita Gawade
2 Jyoti Gaokar
3 Shidu vaman Gaokar
4 Santoshi Naik
5 Nitesh Gawade
6 Retanakar kaskar
7 Prehanti Melekar
-
Aug 12, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Result of village Panchayat of Bhati, Sanguem taluka declared: Report
-
Aug 12, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Kavlem panchayat winners declared: Check list here
Ward 1: Vithoba Gaude
Ward 2: Sarvesh Amonkar
Ward 3: Sushant Kapleshwarkar
Ward 4: Priya
Ward 5: Yogesh kavlekar
Ward 6: Sumitra Santosh Naik
Ward 7: Manoja Naik
Ward 8: Sonali Tendulkar
Ward 9: Satvashila Naik
-
Aug 12, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Dabal Kirlapal village: 72 years old Rukmini Gaonkar wins from Ward 7
72 years old Rukmini Gaonkar wins from Ward-7 of Dabal Kirlapal Village Panchayat with 550 votes, according to local reports.
-
Aug 12, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Senior most candidate in election wins
Eighty-two year old Bhago Bhairo Varak, a candidate from ward 6 of the Van Moulingue Kudchire Gram Panchayat, won this year's election, according to local reports.
-
Aug 12, 2022 01:14 PM IST
Ibrampur - Hankhanem results declared, ward 7 candidate elected unopposed
Of the seven wards in the Ibrampur - Hankhanem panchayat election result, Disha Halarnkar, the candidate from the seventh ward was elected unopposed.
-
Aug 12, 2022 12:20 PM IST
4-time sarpanch Martha Saldanha loses in Cansaulim Panchayat
Martha Saldanha, a four time sarpanch and six time pach lost in the Cansaulim Panchayat election this year, In Goa 24x7 reported.
-
Aug 12, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Penha de Franca panchayat result declared, ward 8 winner elected unopposed: Report
With the result of 11 wards in the Penha de Franca panchayat declared, Siddhesh Naik, the winner from Ward 8, was elected unopposed, @InGoa24x7 tweeted.
-
Aug 12, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Result of Village Panchayat of Veling – Priol – Cuncoliem, Ponda Taluka declared
The result of Village Panchayat of Veling – Priol – Cuncoliem, Ponda Taluka has been declared, according to PrimeTVGoa.
Here is the list of winners:
Ward 1: Harsha Hemant Gaude (228 votes)
Ward 2: Rangnath Madhu Kunkalekar (184 votes)
Ward 3: Aditi Devidas Gaude (348 votes)
Ward 4: Subhash Vasudev Gaude (320 votes)
Ward 5: Ranjeet Sadanand Prabhudesai (363 votes)
Ward 6: Vaibhavi Virendra Mardolkar (298 votes)
Ward 7: Ashok Dharma Jalmi (256 votes)
Among the winners in these seven wards, candidate Ranjeet Sadanand Prabhudesai had the most number of votest at
-
Aug 12, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Casne Amberem Poroscodem panchayat result out: Check list of winners
The result of the Casne Amberem Poroscodem panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported.
Here is the list of winners:
Ward-1: Rupesh Haldankar
Ward-2: Prity Haldankar
Ward-3: Eknath Teli
Ward-4: Mukun Khaznekar
Ward-5: Siddhi Gadekar
Ward-6: Nisha Haldankar
Ward-7: Darshan Haldankar
-
Aug 12, 2022 10:43 AM IST
Bogmalo: BJP backed candidates win 5 of 7 member panchayat
In the Bogmalo panchayat, candidates backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five of seven member panchayat, a report by In Goa 24x7 said.
-
Aug 12, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Savio Almeida asks for recounting in Anjuna Ward 8
Savio Almeida, who faced defeat in the Anjuna Ward 8, has asked for a recounting of votes, In Goa 24x7 reported. Almeida had secured 192 votes and the winner Laxmikant Chimulkar got 220 votes.
-
Aug 12, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Bhati Village Panchayat Sanguem result out: Uday Naik wins
Uday Naik won from the Bhati Village Panchayat Sanguem on Friday, according to local media.
-
Aug 12, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Neha Madkaikar wins Collem Panchayat from Ward 1
Neha Madkaikar on Friday won the Collem Panchayat from Ward 1, In Goa 24x7 reported.
-
Aug 12, 2022 09:24 AM IST
Ward 8 Anjuna result released, Laxmikant Chimulkar defeats Savio Almeida: Report
Result of the Ward 8 Anjuna has been released and Laxmikant Chimulkar has defeated Savio Almeida, according to In Goa 24x7. Chimulkar got 220 votes while Almeida got 192 votes.
-
Aug 12, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Results of polls to start coming in soon
A senior State Election Commission official told news agency PTI on Friday that the election results would start coming in soon.
-
Aug 12, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Counting of votes for panchayat elections begins
The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 has started, according to local media reports. The counting is taking place in 12 taluka centers across the state.
-
Aug 12, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Voting on August 10 held amid tight security
Voting on August 10 was held amid tight security. The administration had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across Goa, while liquor ban was also enforced on August 9, 10.
-
Aug 12, 2022 07:36 AM IST
64 candidates already elected unopposed
As many as 64 candidates were already elected unopposed from different village panchayats in Goa.
-
Aug 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST
5,038 candidates contested panchayat elections in Goa
A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across the state.
-
Aug 12, 2022 07:34 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8am
The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 will begin at 8am on Friday and results will be declared on the same day.
