Goa panchayat polls result highlights: Senior most candidate in election wins

Goa panchayat Elections 2022 Result: Polls to 186 panchayat bodies in the state were conducted on August 10 amid tight security.
A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across Goa.
A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across Goa.
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 started on Friday at 8am. The results have started coming, according to local media. 

The elections to 186 panchayat bodies in the state were conducted on August 10 from 8am till 5pm amid tight security. A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across Goa. There are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa and 4,11,153 in South Goa, news agency PTI reported citing official data.

North Goa district has 97 panchayats with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 are contesting polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa, an official told PTI on August 10. Sixty-four candidates were already elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa, the official added.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:59 PM IST

    Sunita Bugde wins Parcem from Ward -2

    Sunita Bugde wins panchayat elections in Ward- 2 Vaidongar Parcem. 274 votes out of 493 margins of 127 votes, Prime TV Goa reported. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:47 PM IST

    St Cruz Panchayat Election winners declared: Report

    1 Elson Braganca

    2 Lafira Fernandes

    3 Inacio Pereira

    4 Luisa Fernandes

    5 Sandeep Sawant

    6 Manguesh Gaunco

    7 Jennifer Oliveira

    8 Peter Araujo

    9 Perpetua Dsouza

    10 Rosy Fernandes

    11 Amabelle Gomes

  • Aug 12, 2022 05:26 PM IST

    Result of Village Panchayat of Varkhand - Nagzar declared: Report

    1. Rupesh Mavalankar

    2. Gauri Josalkar

    3. Sabaji Parab

    4. Vasant Naik

    5. Devidas Chari

    6. Mayuri Tulaskar

    7. Kavita Kambali

  • Aug 12, 2022 03:38 PM IST

    Soccoro Panchayat results decalred: Winners list here 

    The result of the Soccoro panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported.

    1 Ashley Lobo

    2 Sonia Pednekar

    3 Rajaram S Shetgaonkar

    4 Deepak Satardekar

    5 Gauri Volvoikar

    6 Deepika Uday Pednekar

    7 Maya Keni

    8 Shital Arolkar

    9 Sachi Manjrekar

    10 Sarvesh Halarnkar

    11 Rovlu Parsekar

  • Aug 12, 2022 03:18 PM IST

    Siridao - Palem panchayat result out: Check list of winners

    The result of the Siridao - Palem panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported. 

    Nutan Shirodkar -Ward No 1

    Joylon Afonso - Ward No 2

    Bharat Shirodkar - Ward No 3

    Jeetendra Mangeshkar -Ward No 4

    Teja Kunkolikar - Ward No 5

    Suwarna Cuncalienkar - Ward No 6

    Kush Palkar - Ward No 7

  • Aug 12, 2022 03:14 PM IST

    Neura Panchayat results out: Report

    The result of the Neura panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported. 

    Here is the list of winners:

    Aditya Sawant - Ward No 1

    Honorina Araujo - Ward No 2

    Dinesh Naik - Ward No 3

    Joel Gonsalves - Ward No 4

    Pratap Naik - Ward No 5

    Sunita Naik - Ward No 6

    Manisha Naik - Ward No 7

  • Aug 12, 2022 03:05 PM IST

    Calangute panchayat result out: Check list of winners

  • Aug 12, 2022 02:54 PM IST

    Guleli panchayat result out: Check list of winners

    The result of the Guleli panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported. 

    Here is the list of winners:

    1 Akshita Gawade

    2 Jyoti Gaokar

    3 Shidu vaman Gaokar

    4 Santoshi Naik

    5 Nitesh Gawade

    6 Retanakar kaskar

    7 Prehanti Melekar

  • Aug 12, 2022 02:49 PM IST

    Result of village Panchayat of Bhati, Sanguem taluka declared: Report 

  • Aug 12, 2022 02:26 PM IST

    Kavlem panchayat winners declared: Check list here 

    Ward 1:  Vithoba Gaude

    Ward 2: Sarvesh Amonkar

    Ward 3:  Sushant Kapleshwarkar

    Ward 4: Priya

    Ward 5: Yogesh kavlekar

    Ward 6: Sumitra Santosh Naik

    Ward 7: Manoja Naik

    Ward 8: Sonali Tendulkar

    Ward 9: Satvashila Naik

  • Aug 12, 2022 02:22 PM IST

    Dabal Kirlapal village: 72 years old Rukmini Gaonkar wins from Ward 7

    72 years old Rukmini Gaonkar wins from Ward-7 of Dabal Kirlapal Village Panchayat with 550 votes, according to local reports.

  • Aug 12, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    Senior most candidate in election wins

    Eighty-two year old Bhago Bhairo Varak, a candidate from ward 6 of the Van Moulingue Kudchire Gram Panchayat, won this year's election, according to local reports. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 01:14 PM IST

    Ibrampur - Hankhanem results declared, ward 7 candidate elected unopposed

    Of the seven wards in the Ibrampur - Hankhanem panchayat election result, Disha Halarnkar, the candidate from the seventh ward was elected unopposed. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 12:20 PM IST

    4-time sarpanch Martha Saldanha loses in Cansaulim Panchayat

    Martha Saldanha, a four time sarpanch and six time pach lost in the Cansaulim Panchayat election this year, In Goa 24x7 reported. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    Penha de Franca panchayat result declared, ward 8 winner elected unopposed: Report

    With the result of 11 wards in the Penha de Franca panchayat declared, Siddhesh Naik, the winner from Ward 8, was elected unopposed, @InGoa24x7 tweeted. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 11:20 AM IST

    Result of Village Panchayat of Veling – Priol – Cuncoliem, Ponda Taluka declared

    The result of Village Panchayat of Veling – Priol – Cuncoliem, Ponda Taluka  has been declared, according to PrimeTVGoa. 

    Here is the list of winners: 

    Ward 1: Harsha Hemant Gaude (228 votes)

    Ward 2: Rangnath Madhu Kunkalekar (184 votes)

    Ward 3: Aditi Devidas Gaude (348 votes)

    Ward 4: Subhash Vasudev Gaude (320 votes)

    Ward 5: Ranjeet Sadanand Prabhudesai (363 votes)

    Ward 6: Vaibhavi Virendra Mardolkar (298 votes)

    Ward 7: Ashok Dharma Jalmi (256 votes)

    Among the winners in these seven wards, candidate Ranjeet Sadanand Prabhudesai had the most number of votest at 

  • Aug 12, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    Casne Amberem Poroscodem panchayat result out: Check list of winners

    The result of  the Casne Amberem Poroscodem panchayat is declared, In Goa 24x7 reported. 

    Here is the list of winners: 

    Ward-1: Rupesh Haldankar

    Ward-2: Prity Haldankar

    Ward-3: Eknath Teli

    Ward-4:  Mukun Khaznekar

    Ward-5: Siddhi Gadekar

    Ward-6: Nisha Haldankar

    Ward-7: Darshan Haldankar

  • Aug 12, 2022 10:43 AM IST

    Bogmalo: BJP backed candidates  win 5 of 7 member panchayat

    In the Bogmalo panchayat, candidates backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five of seven member panchayat, a report by In Goa 24x7 said. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    Savio Almeida asks for recounting in Anjuna Ward 8

    Savio Almeida, who faced defeat in the Anjuna Ward 8, has asked for a recounting of votes, In Goa 24x7 reported. Almeida had secured 192 votes and the winner Laxmikant Chimulkar got 220 votes. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    Bhati Village Panchayat Sanguem result out: Uday Naik wins

    Uday Naik won from the Bhati Village Panchayat Sanguem on Friday, according to local media. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 09:38 AM IST

    Neha Madkaikar wins Collem Panchayat from Ward 1

    Neha Madkaikar on Friday won the Collem Panchayat from Ward 1, In Goa 24x7 reported. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 09:24 AM IST

    Ward 8 Anjuna result released, Laxmikant Chimulkar defeats Savio Almeida: Report

    Result of the Ward 8 Anjuna has been released and Laxmikant Chimulkar has defeated Savio Almeida, according to In Goa 24x7. Chimulkar got 220 votes while Almeida got 192 votes. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 09:07 AM IST

    Results of polls to start coming in soon

    A senior State Election Commission official told news agency PTI on Friday that the election results would start coming in soon. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    Counting of votes for panchayat elections begins

    The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 has started, according to local media reports. The counting is taking place in 12 taluka centers across the state. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    Voting on August 10 held amid tight security

    Voting on August 10 was held amid tight security. The administration had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across Goa, while liquor ban was also enforced on August 9, 10. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    64 candidates already elected unopposed

    As many as 64 candidates were already elected unopposed from different village panchayats in Goa.

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    5,038 candidates contested panchayat elections in Goa

    A total of 5,038 candidates contested the elections from 1,464 wards across the state. 

  • Aug 12, 2022 07:34 AM IST

    Counting of votes to begin at 8am

    The counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections 2022 will begin at 8am on Friday and results will be declared on the same day. 

