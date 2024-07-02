Goa Police arrests 2 Karnataka men for duping job seekers

PANAJI: Two men from Karnataka have been arrested by the Goa Police on charges of running a recruitment agency that lured people to travel abroad with attractive job offers but sent them to firms running scam call centres in Cambodia and Thailand. The Goa police also urged family members of individuals working in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam to verify the whereabouts of their relatives (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nashir Ahamad Tigadi of Belagavi and Mohammad Haji of Vijapura have been arrested, the state police said. Police started probing the case after receiving two complaints from three persons that accused the two suspects of running a recruitment firm in Mumbai. They allegedly approached the victims with an offer for a job that paid a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh.

“Upon his arrival at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 11 April 2024, the victim was taken to ‘Dana Technologies,’ a company involved in fraudulent activities, including creating fake social media accounts to lure potential victims into cryptocurrency trading scams. This victim came back in May 2024,” police said.

Two other victims were told they were being recruited for a casino company in Thailand and left on February 14 this year. Instead, they landed in Thailand and were placed with a call centre in Cambodia. “They came back to Goa in March 2024 after making medical excuses,” police said.

“Efforts are on to trace other accused persons to uproot the illegal network of recruitment. Mobile phones of the accused have been recovered with incriminating evidence,” Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta said.

The state police also urged family members of individuals working in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam to verify the whereabouts of their relatives and asked those engaged in cyber crimes in these countries to return immediately. “Failure to do so will result in legal action initiated by the Goa Police,” Gupta said.