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Goa police grill organisers of student protests over funding, intent behind pro-Umar Khalid placards

Goa police grill organisers of student protests over funding, intent behind pro-Umar Khalid placards

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 11:02:45 IST
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Panaji, The Goa police have posed questions to organisers about the finances and "intent" behind a few student protests in the coastal state where pro-Umar Khalid slogans were allegedly raised, officials said on Thursday.

Goa police grill organisers of student protests over funding, intent behind pro-Umar Khalid placards
Goa police grill organisers of student protests over funding, intent behind pro-Umar Khalid placards

The Goa police last week detained two youths for allegedly expressing support for jailed student activist Umar Khalid during celebrations over Pradhan's resignation. Khalid has been arrested in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The coastal state police had also questioned organisers of two protests in Mapusa and Panaji last week seeking Pradhan's resignation.

Officials said both events had been organised by NGO Uzvaad. A local group, 'Citizens of Mapusa', had filed a police complaint, raising objections to pro-Khalid placards.

The Panaji police on Wednesday summoned Amreen Shaikh, secretary of the NGO that had organised the gatherings.

While Shaikh was unavailable for comment, sources said the investigating officer asked around 240 questions, primarily about the funding for the protest and the alleged intention behind raising slogans in support of Umar Khalid.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Harischandra Madkaikar told PTI on Thursday that the investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by a group. "The questions that were asked were basically part of the investigation," he said, adding that after the interrogation, the organisers were allowed to go.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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