Goa warns against attending large gatherings as coronavirus fear grows

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:03 IST

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane has advised against large gatherings in a bid to contain the possible spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) even as the state is gearing up for the Shigmo festival which witnesses street parades and large noisy gatherings as well as a Indian Super League football match this weekend.

Speaking to the media, Rane , who had, via video conference participated in a meeting with the Union Health Minister regarding the spread of the virus, said that while there was no direct ban being issued by the state government, the people would have to take a decision.

“Mass gatherings should be avoided and don’t take a risk in today’s time. At least For the next two-three months we should avoid these gatherings and any programmes which involve mass contact of people should be avoided.

“This is today a situation where everybody is worried. In some countries they are taking a call whether to keep their colleges open and all. But we have not reached that stage here in Goa as yet,” Rane said.

“I do understand that shigmo and other things are there, but in today’s situation one has to look at one’s own health and see what’s best for one’s own family and then take a call,” he added.

The shigmo festival, a traditional festival that is held in Goa’s villages involves street parades, with beating of drums and dancing with costumes. The government organized festival is held in the main towns which involve colourful floats depicting scenes from popular mythology. Thousands of revellers gather to witness and participate in these parades.

“The people are very smart. I don’t think we need a specific order. Our people are very smart. They read the newspaper everyday and they wash their hands . And they are also anxious about their own health. and I’m sure they will take precautions whatever it is. It is a phase we are going through. The next few months are very crucial for us,” he said.

“I cannot cancel a match. I can only share with you that mass gatherings are not advisable,” he added.

Goa has witnessed no confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far with only two patients -- a British tourist and a Nepal national -- currently being isolated in a hospital ward while they await the results of the virology test. Two others have been discharged after their results were found to be negative.

Since the virus broke out around 66 persons have been kept under observation, but not hospitalized including 20 who continue to remain under observation as on date.