Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 12, 2024 30.95 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 31.28 °C Scattered clouds August 14, 2024 31.41 °C Overcast clouds August 15, 2024 29.67 °C Overcast clouds August 16, 2024 31.18 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 29.8 °C Overcast clouds August 18, 2024 32.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on August 11, 2024, is 28.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.17 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.