Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 11, 2024, is 28.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.17 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.92 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|31.28 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 14, 2024
|31.41 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 15, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 16, 2024
|31.18 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|29.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 18, 2024
|32.41 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
SHARE
Copy