Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.03 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 27, 2024, is 27.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.03 °C and 27.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.58 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|26.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|27.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|26.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|24.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|23.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|25.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
