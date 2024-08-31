Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 24.45 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 26.9 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 27.3 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 27.23 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 27.34 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 26.38 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 25.18 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on August 31, 2024, is 27.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 24.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 90.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

