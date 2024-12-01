Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 1, 2024, is 30.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 32.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.6 °C and 33.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 2, 2024 32.48 °C Light rain
December 3, 2024 33.79 °C Scattered clouds
December 4, 2024 32.47 °C Overcast clouds
December 5, 2024 33.93 °C Light rain
December 6, 2024 32.18 °C Light rain
December 7, 2024 31.29 °C Light rain
December 8, 2024 31.17 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on December 01, 2024
Goa weather update on December 01, 2024

