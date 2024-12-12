Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.03 °C, check weather forecast for December 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 12, 2024, is 29.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.03 °C and 33.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.1 °C and 33.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 12, 2024
Goa weather update on December 12, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 13, 202429.69Broken clouds
December 14, 202432.17Overcast clouds
December 15, 202432.16Few clouds
December 16, 202431.60Broken clouds
December 17, 202430.91Scattered clouds
December 18, 202430.87Overcast clouds
December 19, 202430.48Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.38 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.36 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.44 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad23.53 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.82 °C Broken clouds
Delhi19.03 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
