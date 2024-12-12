Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.03 °C, check weather forecast for December 12, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.1 °C and 33.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 29.69 Broken clouds December 14, 2024 32.17 Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 32.16 Few clouds December 16, 2024 31.60 Broken clouds December 17, 2024 30.91 Scattered clouds December 18, 2024 30.87 Overcast clouds December 19, 2024 30.48 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear

