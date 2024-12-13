Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.89 °C, check weather forecast for December 13, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.94 °C and 34.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 13, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 13, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.89 °C and 33.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.94 °C and 34.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 14, 2024 29.81 Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 32.04 Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 31.76 Scattered clouds December 17, 2024 31.25 Few clouds December 18, 2024 31.44 Overcast clouds December 19, 2024 32.22 Broken clouds December 20, 2024 33.41 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.61 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.39 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.82 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.13 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.29 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.0 °C Broken clouds Delhi 16.53 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.