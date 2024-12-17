Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.83 °C, check weather forecast for December 17, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.3 °C and 33.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 73.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 28.42 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 31.51 Scattered clouds December 20, 2024 31.41 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 29.95 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 29.22 Few clouds December 23, 2024 29.94 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 29.73 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear

