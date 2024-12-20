Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.26 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.06 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 28.53 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.82 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 28.44 Scattered clouds December 24, 2024 27.62 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 29.54 Light rain December 26, 2024 32.12 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 32.89 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

