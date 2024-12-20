Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.26 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 20, 2024, is 28.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.26 °C and 31.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.06 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 20, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202428.53Overcast clouds
December 22, 202428.82Scattered clouds
December 23, 202428.44Scattered clouds
December 24, 202427.62Broken clouds
December 25, 202429.54Light rain
December 26, 202432.12Sky is clear
December 27, 202432.89Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

India News, Weather Today, Latest News
