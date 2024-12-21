Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 27.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 27.75 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 26.73 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 27.94 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 28.51 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 30.44 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 32.77 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 33.71 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

