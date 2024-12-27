Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.19 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.22 °C and 34.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.



With temperatures ranging between 22.19 °C and 35.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 30.70 Light rain December 29, 2024 33.41 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 34.32 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 33.96 Scattered clouds January 1, 2025 34.27 Few clouds January 2, 2025 33.58 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 33.24 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain

