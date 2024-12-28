Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.07 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 28, 2024, is 31.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 34.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.31 °C and 36.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.07 °C and 34.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 28, 2024
Goa weather update on December 28, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 29, 202431.52Sky is clear
December 30, 202433.87Sky is clear
December 31, 202434.09Few clouds
January 1, 202533.68Broken clouds
January 2, 202533.95Overcast clouds
January 3, 202533.63Overcast clouds
January 4, 202533.79Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.34 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.04 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.2 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad22.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.87 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On