Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.07 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.31 °C and 36.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.



With temperatures ranging between 23.07 °C and 34.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 31.52 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 33.87 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 34.09 Few clouds January 1, 2025 33.68 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 33.95 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 33.63 Overcast clouds January 4, 2025 33.79 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

