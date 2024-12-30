Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.87 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 30, 2024, is 31.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 36.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 36.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.87 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 36.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.87 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|31.88
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|33.66
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|33.45
|Broken clouds
|January 3, 2025
|34.05
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|33.02
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|33.58
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|34.49
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.87 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
SHARE
Copy