Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.87 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 30, 2024, is 31.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 36.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 36.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.87 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 30, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 31, 202431.88Sky is clear
January 1, 202533.66Broken clouds
January 2, 202533.45Broken clouds
January 3, 202534.05Broken clouds
January 4, 202533.02Overcast clouds
January 5, 202533.58Scattered clouds
January 6, 202534.49Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.93 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.96 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad21.83 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.7 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

