Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on December 31, 2024, is 31.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.99 °C and 36.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.12 °C and 36.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 1, 2025
|31.07
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|32.76
|Broken clouds
|January 3, 2025
|33.40
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|33.53
|Scattered clouds
|January 5, 2025
|33.90
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|34.06
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|32.46
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
