Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 31, 2024, is 31.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.99 °C and 36.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.12 °C and 36.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 31, 2024
Goa weather update on December 31, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 1, 202531.07Broken clouds
January 2, 202532.76Broken clouds
January 3, 202533.40Scattered clouds
January 4, 202533.53Scattered clouds
January 5, 202533.90Scattered clouds
January 6, 202534.06Overcast clouds
January 7, 202532.46Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 31, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.63 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.65 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.59 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.52 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.91 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad22.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.56 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On