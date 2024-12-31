Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days: Goa weather update on December 31, 2024 The temperature in Goa today, on December 31, 2024, is 31.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.99 °C and 36.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 21.12 °C and 36.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 31.07 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 32.76 Broken clouds January 3, 2025 33.40 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 33.53 Scattered clouds January 5, 2025 33.90 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 34.06 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 32.46 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

