Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.41 °C, check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 32.66 °C Moderate rain December 6, 2024 30.88 °C Moderate rain December 7, 2024 26.69 °C Light rain December 8, 2024 30.3 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 29.05 °C Broken clouds December 10, 2024 30.0 °C Light rain December 11, 2024 31.96 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on December 4, 2024, is 30.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 33.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.81 °C and 32.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 23.41 °C and 33.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

