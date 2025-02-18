Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.57 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025
The temperature in Goa today, on February 18, 2025, is 33.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 37.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.84 °C and 36.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.57 °C and 37.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 19, 2025
|33.88
|Scattered clouds
|February 20, 2025
|35.02
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|35.10
|Few clouds
|February 22, 2025
|35.33
|Scattered clouds
|February 23, 2025
|36.13
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|35.22
|Broken clouds
|February 25, 2025
|36.02
|Broken clouds
