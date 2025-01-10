Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.34 °C, check weather forecast for January 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 10, 2025, is 32.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.34 °C and 34.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.07 °C and 35.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.34 °C and 34.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 110.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 11, 2025
|32.05
|Broken clouds
|January 12, 2025
|33.52
|Broken clouds
|January 13, 2025
|33.66
|Scattered clouds
|January 14, 2025
|34.65
|Broken clouds
|January 15, 2025
|35.76
|Broken clouds
|January 16, 2025
|34.91
|Broken clouds
|January 17, 2025
|34.67
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025
