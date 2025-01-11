Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.86 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 11, 2025, is 30.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.86 °C and 36.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Goa weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.13 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.86 °C and 36.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 73.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 30.94 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 34.10 Scattered clouds January 14, 2025 34.71 Scattered clouds January 15, 2025 35.93 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 32.78 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 33.19 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 34.39 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



