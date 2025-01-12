Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.9 °C, check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 12, 2025, is 30.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.9 °C and 34.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Goa weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.07 °C and 37.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.9 °C and 34.59 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 30.98 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 34.21 Few clouds January 15, 2025 34.99 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 34.02 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 34.30 Scattered clouds January 18, 2025 34.84 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 35.39 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



