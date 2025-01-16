Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.72 °C, check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 16, 2025, is 33.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.72 °C and 36.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Goa weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.89 °C and 37.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.72 °C and 36.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 33.96 Scattered clouds January 18, 2025 34.55 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 34.26 Few clouds January 20, 2025 35.05 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 34.83 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 35.38 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 37.02 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.