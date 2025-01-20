Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.48 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 20, 2025, is 34.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.48 °C and 38.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Goa weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.92 °C and 38.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.48 °C and 38.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 34.57 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 36.68 Scattered clouds January 23, 2025 37.05 Few clouds January 24, 2025 36.70 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 36.51 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 38.32 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 38.15 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.