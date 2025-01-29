Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.85 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 29, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 29, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 29, 2025, is 31.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.85 °C and 37.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

Goa weather update on January 29, 2025
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.85 °C and 37.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 30, 202531.39Overcast clouds
January 31, 202536.10Overcast clouds
February 1, 202533.40Broken clouds
February 2, 202532.53Overcast clouds
February 3, 202533.08Overcast clouds
February 4, 202529.45Overcast clouds
February 5, 202529.97Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata23.35 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru25.28 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.63 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.51 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.83 °C Few clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

