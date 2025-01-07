Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 7, 2025, is 31.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 35.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Goa weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.3 °C and 36.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.91 °C and 35.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 62.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 31.15 Broken clouds January 9, 2025 34.17 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 33.46 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 33.05 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 34.19 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 33.92 Broken clouds January 14, 2025 34.73 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



