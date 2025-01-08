Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 8, 2025, is 30.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.69 °C and 35.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.91 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 109.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 9, 2025
|30.08
|Broken clouds
|January 10, 2025
|32.93
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|32.34
|Overcast clouds
|January 12, 2025
|33.86
|Overcast clouds
|January 13, 2025
|32.75
|Scattered clouds
|January 14, 2025
|34.58
|Scattered clouds
|January 15, 2025
|35.53
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025
