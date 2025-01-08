Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on January 8, 2025, is 30.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Goa weather update on January 08, 2025
Goa weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.69 °C and 35.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.91 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 109.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 9, 202530.08Broken clouds
January 10, 202532.93Scattered clouds
January 11, 202532.34Overcast clouds
January 12, 202533.86Overcast clouds
January 13, 202532.75Scattered clouds
January 14, 202534.58Scattered clouds
January 15, 202535.53Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.38 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.83 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru23.21 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad23.47 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.15 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On