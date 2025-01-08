Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 8, 2025, is 30.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Goa weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.69 °C and 35.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.91 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 109.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 30.08 Broken clouds January 10, 2025 32.93 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 32.34 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 33.86 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 32.75 Scattered clouds January 14, 2025 34.58 Scattered clouds January 15, 2025 35.53 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



