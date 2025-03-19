Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.77 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on March 19, 2025, is 34.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.77 °C and 37.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Goa weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 36.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.77 °C and 37.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 107.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 34.01 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 35.58 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 35.68 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 35.83 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 36.67 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.42 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.96 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds



