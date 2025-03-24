Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.86 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 24, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on March 24, 2025, is 37.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.86 °C and 38.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Goa weather update on March 24, 2025
Goa weather update on March 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.13 °C and 36.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.86 °C and 38.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 25, 202537.42Sky is clear
March 26, 202536.02Sky is clear
March 27, 202533.09Broken clouds
March 28, 202535.36Sky is clear
March 29, 202536.06Few clouds
March 30, 202534.69Sky is clear
March 31, 202534.23Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.76 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.81 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.6 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad32.31 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad35.85 °C Sky is clear
Delhi32.69 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
