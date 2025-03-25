Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.48 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on March 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on March 25, 2025, is 33.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.48 °C and 36.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.5 °C and 36.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.48 °C and 36.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|33.45
|Moderate rain
|March 27, 2025
|36.61
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|35.02
|Few clouds
|March 29, 2025
|35.64
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|35.50
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|35.92
|Few clouds
|April 1, 2025
|34.40
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025
