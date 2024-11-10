Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.35 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on November 10, 2024, is 30.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 33.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.54 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.35 °C and 33.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 11, 2024 31.81 °C Broken clouds
November 12, 2024 31.51 °C Few clouds
November 13, 2024 32.51 °C Scattered clouds
November 14, 2024 32.3 °C Light rain
November 15, 2024 31.83 °C Moderate rain
November 16, 2024 32.71 °C Light rain
November 17, 2024 33.19 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 26.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.8 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 24.26 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 28.03 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 27.37 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on November 10, 2024
Goa weather update on November 10, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
