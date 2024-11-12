Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.85 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 13, 2024 32.59 °C Light rain November 14, 2024 33.15 °C Light rain November 15, 2024 32.8 °C Moderate rain November 16, 2024 32.0 °C Light rain November 17, 2024 32.95 °C Few clouds November 18, 2024 32.03 °C Few clouds November 19, 2024 30.73 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 12, 2024, is 29.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.85 °C and 33.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.75 °C and 33.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024

