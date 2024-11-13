Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.12 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 32.8 °C Light rain November 15, 2024 31.77 °C Light rain November 16, 2024 31.74 °C Light rain November 17, 2024 32.84 °C Scattered clouds November 18, 2024 32.14 °C Broken clouds November 19, 2024 31.28 °C Overcast clouds November 20, 2024 30.78 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 13, 2024, is 31.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.12 °C and 34.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 34.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 23.12 °C and 34.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.