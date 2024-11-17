Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.3 °C, check weather forecast for November 17, 2024
Nov 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 17, 2024, is 30.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.3 °C and 33.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.49 °C and 33.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.3 °C and 33.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 18, 2024
|32.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|32.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|30.57 °C
|Few clouds
|November 22, 2024
|31.06 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 23, 2024
|31.2 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 24, 2024
|31.53 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
