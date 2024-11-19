Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.19 °C, check weather forecast for November 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 19, 2024, is 29.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.19 °C and 33.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 20, 2024
|31.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 22, 2024
|31.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|31.62 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 24, 2024
|31.47 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 25, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 26, 2024
|28.75 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
