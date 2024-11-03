Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.53 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 4, 2024 31.85 °C Moderate rain November 5, 2024 32.74 °C Light rain November 6, 2024 31.63 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 31.39 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 31.07 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 31.27 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 32.28 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.84 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.54 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 3, 2024, is 31.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.53 °C and 34.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 33.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 24.53 °C and 34.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

