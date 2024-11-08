Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for November 8, 2024
Nov 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 8, 2024, is 29.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 9, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.78 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 62.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 9, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.78 °C and 33.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 62.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 9, 2024
|32.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|32.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Few clouds
|November 12, 2024
|31.75 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 13, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 14, 2024
|32.33 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 15, 2024
|32.9 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on November 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for November 8, 2024
SHARE
Copy