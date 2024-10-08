Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 9, 2024 28.24 °C Heavy intensity rain October 10, 2024 32.23 °C Moderate rain October 11, 2024 31.45 °C Moderate rain October 12, 2024 32.71 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 32.66 °C Scattered clouds October 14, 2024 31.68 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 30.43 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.53 °C Light rain Chennai 28.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.11 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.62 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.15 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 8, 2024, is 27.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.63 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.