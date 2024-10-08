Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on October 8, 2024, is 27.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.63 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 9, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|October 10, 2024
|32.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 11, 2024
|31.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 12, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Light rain
|October 13, 2024
|32.66 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 14, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|30.43 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Get real-time updates on the Election result Live, Haryana election result 2024 live and Jammu and Kashmir election results 2024 live.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.63 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
SHARE
Copy