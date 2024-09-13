Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on September 13, 2024, is 27.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 30.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 14, 2024
|29.43 °C
|Light rain
|September 15, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|28.59 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|29.95 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|30.21 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|30.38 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024
