Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024
Sep 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on September 27, 2024, is 26.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 27.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 28, 2024
|28.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 29, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 1, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 2, 2024
|29.94 °C
|Light rain
|October 3, 2024
|30.77 °C
|Light rain
|October 4, 2024
|29.37 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
