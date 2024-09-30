Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.41 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on September 30, 2024, is 30.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 33.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.75 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.41 °C and 33.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 1, 2024 32.74 °C Moderate rain
October 2, 2024 30.54 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 30.32 °C Light rain
October 4, 2024 29.54 °C Moderate rain
October 5, 2024 28.68 °C Light rain
October 6, 2024 30.23 °C Light rain
October 7, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on September 30, 2024
Follow Us On