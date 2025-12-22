Goa ZP election result 2025: BJP-led alliance wins 31 seats, Congress behind with 10 seats | Details

Panaji: Goa’s ruling alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday won over 31 of the 50 seats in the zilla panchayat elections held on December 20. Voting was held on December 20 across the state, excluding municipal areas, and the votes were counted on Monday.(Representational Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered party workers for the victory and thanked the people of the state. "Goa stands with good governance. Goa stands with progressive politics,” PM Modi said in a post on X, shortly after chief minister Pramod Sawant announced that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the district panchayat elections.

By 8 pm, the BJP won 29 seats, and its alliance partner, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won 3 seats. The alliance had fielded candidates on 43 seats.

The Congress won 10 seats while its alliance partner, the Goa Forward Party, won one seat. As in the 2020 election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a single seat. The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), which had previously been in talks with the Congress, won one seat at the Congress's expense. Independent candidates won four seats.

Goa has two district panchayats—North Goa and South Goa—with 25 members each.

Goa BJP president Damodar Naik said the victory meant people recognised there is no alternative to the BJP.

Naik said it was also the sharpest rebuttal to the Congress, which has sought to link BJP victories to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the past. “Many people had made allegations about EVMs… But these elections were held on ballot papers, and yet, we won, which shows that people have true faith in the ruling BJP. I am happy to announce that the results of the ZP elections have indicated that there is no alternative to the BJP,” Naik said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said this was a victory for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I congratulate all the victorious leaders and assure them that they will work towards development. I thank Goa's rural voters for reposing faith in our party and government,” Sawant said, adding that the people had clearly rejected the Congress.

We lost some seats due to small margins, and we will rectify this and hope to do better next time,” Sawant also said.

A total of 226 candidates were in the fray, with 111 in North Goa and 115 in South Goa. The counting was held across 14 centres, 6 in North Goa and 8 in South Goa, set up by the State Election Commission.

The Congress blamed a split in the Opposition’s vote for the BJP’s victory.

“Across Goa, you can see that they have won several seats by narrow margins on account of division. Of course, when there is a good margin, those seats you can say were won decisively. We have to acknowledge that. In other places, wherever it is a victory, it is a vote by division. If you add up the Opposition votes, they would have lost,” Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira said.