Goa’s tourism sector up in arms against 2% sustainability fee in new tourism bill

An association of Goa hotels and travel businesses has opposed the move to introduce the Goa Tourism Promotion, Management, and Regulation Bill, saying it will kill the industry with additional fees, penalties, and compliances while diluting the Tourism Board by including the government-appointed nominees to it. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the Goa Tourist Trade Act, 1984. State tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said the fee will only be imposed in certain tourism clusters. (X)

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) has sent a representation to the government saying the bill should not be passed in its present form. “The Bill speaks more about penalties, punishments, fines and fees which lead to increase in costs to the industry and government controls in every area of tourism without providing any framework for promotion, management, and regulation of tourism.’

The TTAG has also opposed the proposal to impose a development and sustainability fee equal to two per cent of the invoice value. Sustainability fees are understood to be imposed to control tourist inflow more than the carrying capacity, and to control tourism and to make it sustainable.

“However, in Goa, this 2% sustainability fee is chargeable from every tourism entity or business, which means that every tourism entity including restaurants, small-time tourism businesses, shacks, tourist taxis, or rather any person who is perceived as doing tourism business will have to bear this 2% sustainability fee… These costs along with higher incidental costs of doing business in Goa will affect the cost structure leading to higher prices for tourism goods and services which are going to affect our competitiveness in the domestic and international market,” the TTAG said.

State tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said the fee will only be imposed on establishments in certain tourism clusters once created.

TTAG said that the proposed penalties are without basis. “Imposing a flat penalty of ₹10 lakh on a tourism enterprise whose annual income would perhaps be not more than 50,000 for failure to honour the directions and orders of the Tourism Board without grading the enterprises on the basis of declared revenue or size will be totally unjust and uncalled for,” it said. The association called for the need to protect the industry or tourism enterprises against any unruly behaviour by tourists.

“It cannot look at providing a mechanism for the protection of a tourist without providing a mechanism for protection of the tourism enterprise or business from unruly behaviour by the tourist.”

Khaunte in June announced the new bill will be brought to “consolidate and amend the laws applicable to tourism in the state and to protect, preserve and retain the natural and cultural heritage of the state to ensure that it remains a destination of choice.”

The bill has provisions for introducing tourist guards, action against touts, and identifying and demarcating areas for targeted tourism development. It seeks to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists through appropriate regulation and control over activities, persons, and entities.