Counter-trends on Twitter ahead of PM Modi's visit to Morbi bridge collapse site

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi - where 135 people died after a suspension footbridge collapsed Sunday - competing hashtags #Go_Back_Modi and #GujaratWithModiJi rocketed to the top of Twitter's trending lists Tuesday. According to Twitter's tracking page, as of 2.30 pm the latter is in sixth position with over 15,300 tweets and the former is 25th (after having been as high as third) with more than 20,000 tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rival trends come as the prime minister is in his home state to campaign for an assembly election expected later this year. He revised his schedule after Sunday's disaster and will visit the hospital where the injured are being treated. On Monday, he said his "heart is full of hurt" and "... rarely have I felt this pain."

Several of the tweets with the #Go_Back_Modi hashtag have criticised the prime minister for what they claim is scoring brownie points during a disaster.

One said 'shame, shame'. Another was a cartoon showing the broken bridge over a chasm between Modi and home minister Amit Shah and a 'vote bank'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third user wrote: "We need a PM focused on country's development rather than camera" and a fourth showed Modi 'selling India' on the popular reality TV show 'Shark Tank'.

A counter-trend quickly emerged - #GujaratWithModiJi - and Twitter users have been posting messages of support for the prime minister, driving the hashtag to near the top of the charts in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Gujarat was with Namo... Gujarat is with Namo... Gujarat will alwayz be with @narendramodi ji," one user wrote. Among those tweeting were verified accounts belonging to members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister's visit has triggered a row after images of overnight repair work at the hospital - painting of walls, upgrading infrastructure, and even new sheets for patients' beds - emerged online.

READ | Gujarat bridge collapse toll now at 135 -10 points

The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party ripped into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of prioritising Modi's visit over care for the injured.

READ | Morbi hospital painted ahead of PM visit, Congress says 'tragedy'

The opposition has also attacked the BJP over the choice of company to renovate the British-era bridge, particularly after documents suggested rushed repairs and the re-opening of the bridge without fitness certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company - Oreva, which is known for making Ajanta clocks - has been booked for a 'callous approach' and nine people have been arrested so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON