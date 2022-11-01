Morbi hospital painted ahead of PM Modi visit, Congress says ‘event of tragedy’

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the civil hospital in Gujarat’s Morbi – where victims of the suspension bridge collapse are admitted – some images of repair work have given ammunition to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to target the BJP. Sharing the purported images of the renovation of the civil hospital, Congress said that all arrangements are being made to ensure good pictures of the prime minister.

Calling the repair work an “event of tragedy”, Congress tweeted, “They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are preparing for an event.”

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

The official Twitter account of AAP shared a video that shows walls of the hospital getting painted ahead of Modi’s visit.

“Morbi Civil Hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed tomorrow during PM Modi's photoshoot,” AAP said in Hindi. “141 people have died, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but the BJP has to cover up by doing photoshoots.”

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए



141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..#BJPCheatsGujarat pic.twitter.com/KVDLdblD6C — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2022

HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the images and videos.

At least 134 people have lost their lives in the incident which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation has found that the technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the tragedy, according to police.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy," Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav told reporters.

PM Modi chaired a high-level review meeting late Monday night on the Morbi bridge collapse and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, reported PTI. The Prime Minister was briefed on the relief and rescue operations launched at the accident site and all aspects related to the tragedy were discussed.

